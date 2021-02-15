An exciting opportunity for a delivery focused Account Manager with med comms experience to join this leading agency!

THE COMPANY

This boutique, independent medical communications agency are known for their long established relationships with clients and expert delivery across a range of therapy areas. With services including publication planning, HCP development, scientific writing, event management and symposia and congress to name a few they are committed to delivering strategically focused and innovative medical education programmes.

With excellent staff retention and a flexible and supportive culture there has never been a better time to come on board!

THE ROLE

They are now looking to appoint an experienced Account Manager / Senior Account Manager to come on board and play a key role within the team providing essential support in the development and execution of a full range of medical communication initiatives

A broad role responsibilities will include:

* Supporting the Account Director / Senior Account Directors to deliver high-quality Medical

* Communication initiatives for an array of pharmaceutical accounts

* Being the main point of contact for the client and developing relationships

* Ensuring delivery of a range of projects including webcasts, virtual meetings, advisory boards, standalone meetings, publications and symposia

* Ensuing projects stay within scope and on budget

* Liaising directly with KOL's and third party suppliers

* Ensuring good working relationships with clients, external suppliers, external authors and experts

* Financial management including overseeing accurate budgetary and project tracking

* Supporting with and identifying potential new business opportunities for both new and existing clients

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must have experience working as an Account Manager / Senior Account Manager, ideally for a medical communications agency, coupled with a proven background of project delivery. Candidates from more event based agencies would also be considered provided they have worked on pharmaceutical accounts and have a proven background in the delivery of virtual events and webcasts! Strong client facing skills are essential!

In return for your commitment you will get the opportunity to work across an exciting range of projects and work with experienced scientific, creative, events and digital teams across the business.

Live specialises in all disciplines (and at all levels) across events, medical communications, experiential and exhibitions. If this position isn't quite what you're looking for please visit www.live-recruitment.co.uk to view all of the opportunities we are recruiting.