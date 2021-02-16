As a leader in Medical Education, our client is now looking to add a Senior Account Director to their growing agency based in Buckinghamshire.



You will be leading an engaged and enthusiastic team which strives to create innovative communications programmes to effect behavioural change in HCPs and patients. This agency holds excellent relationship with is clients, hence the long term relationship it has retained. The successful candidate will be a natural relationship builder, able to work closely and strategically with clients as well as being able to lead and motivate their team. You will plan and brief each project, allocating sufficient resources and ensuring that team members are aware of their roles. You will ensure delivery of exceptional materials on time and on budget, based on rigorous science that changes behaviour and improve patients’ lives. In return you can expect a generous salary from a committed employer which includes, 29 days paid holiday each year, holiday you can buy and sell, retail discount and many more benefits.



Responsibilities:

- Leading a strong team as well as running multiple projects

- Leading team members to enable personal development

- Highlighting key issues and resolving them quickly

- Responsible for new and organic business growth; pitch preparation and development

- Building innovative programmes and content

- Establishing best working practice

- Setting high standards for team



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Life sciences degree

- Must have previous experience of working within a medical communications agency

- Account management and leadership.

- Able to communicate clearly at all levels

- Attention to detail, precision and accuracy

- Team player



This is a great opportunity to step into a company with a great vision for the industry and its company and that can provide you with a fantastic career path. If this sounds like you, our client offers excellent opportunities as well as career progression.



ID Search & Selection has been successfully placing candidates in healthcare communications jobs for over 15 years. Along the way we’ve built many long term relationships with candidates and clients. We’re now trusted recruitment partners to many leading companies, big, small, network and independent. Our consultants are knowledgeable and professional and will be happy to offer information and advice. We are with you every step of the way, providing a supportive and communicative service that we will tailor to your unique needs.



Dario Sterling-Dwen would love to hear from you on 01932 797993.