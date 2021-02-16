THE COMPANY

This award-winning global scientific agency are renowned for creating unforgettable medical strategies, training, medical communications and marketing solutions to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Part of a wider group focused on engaging audiences through the creation and delivery of live experiences; film; and immersive, interactive training and scientific content they work they with a broad range of clients on a truly international basis! .

Renowned for producing phenomenal scientific communications for their clients – whether that be internal engagement or field training programmes, HCP or patient engagement to educational programmes and materials their clients return again and again to benefit from their expertise and creativity!

Now on a significant growth journey and boasting a highly collaborative environment there has never been a better time to join this leading agency!

THE ROLE

Due to continued business growth they are now seeking a Senior Medical Writer with a passion for scientific storytelling to come on board and write medical / scientific content to engage and educate a variety of audiences. Creating impactful content and experiences responsibilities will include:

* Researching and writing audience appropriate scientific/medical content for sales representatives, MSLs, clinicians, PAGs and/or patients

* Distilling complex scientific information and terminology for all audiences

* Utilising creative writing skills to suggest visual ways to bring content to life and to develop engaging scientific content

* Developing a wide range of scientifically accurate content assets that are appropriate for the intended audiences including digital, print, and video

* Building strong client and internal relationships

* Collaborating with internal account teams and other scientific team members to execute scientific content

* Working with Scientific Directors and Editors to ensure all content is well written and accurate

* Conducting literature searches

* Researching products or therapy areas to support scientific projects

* Working across multiple projects

* Ensuring process, publication and client branding guidelines are followed

* Ensuring content meets the relevant compliance codes

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must be educated to degree level (ideally advanced degree: MSc, PharmD, PhD, MD) in life sciences or pharmacology. In addition candidates must have at least 3 years' experience as a Medical Writer / Senior Medical writer, ideally from within an agency however pharmaceutical, medical device, and/or biotechnology writing experience will also be considered. Expert communication skills are essential and in addition candidates will be proficient at conducting literature searches in PubMed, with a proven ability to distil complex scientific information for a variety of audiences. Experience of liaising directly with clients as well as experience of writing for diverse media including slides, print, website, app, audio, video, e-learning assets would be an added benefit.

In return for your commitment you will get the opportunity to work across an exciting range of projects and work with experienced scientific, creative, events and digital teams across the business.