THE COMPANY

With creativity at the heart of everything they do this leading agency is renowned for their exceptional work. With in-house strategy, medical writing, account management, video, digital solutions and design, their passionate team are committed to helping their clients create and share engaging promotional and educational content with the healthcare and patient communities.

Working across a broad range of pharmaceutical clients as well as biotech companies they cover a huge range of integrated communication solutions from brand and marketing through to digital medical education and video and animation through to patient communications.

With a fantastic, motivated and highly effective team, and with the continuous growth of existing and new accounts there has never been a better time to join this creative agency!

THE ROLE

Due to continued and sustainable growth they are now looking to expand their medical writing team. As a creative agency this person will play a crucial role in the storytelling of the products they support, as well as developing engaging medical education programmes. Responsibilities are broad and include:

* Supporting Account Managers in the development of accurate budget estimates and timelines

* Interpreting and explaining clinical data from a variety of sources, including research documents, tables, figures, and listings

* Developing product and disease key messages

* Developing a wide range of scientifically accurate content assets that are appropriate for the intended audiences including digital, print, and video

* Utilising creative writing skills to suggest visual ways to bring content to life and to develop engaging scientific content

* Conducting literature searches

* Ensuring process, publication and client branding guidelines are followed

* Ensuring content meets the relevant compliance codes

* Supporting with business proposals when required

* Building strong client relationships

* Working closely with internal teams including non-Editorial colleagues

* Support the development of on-boarding and training resources for the company

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must have proven experience working as a Medical Writer gained ideally from working for a medical communications agency. Candidates must be able to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas as well as having a strong knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI). Experience in writing medical content for digital assets (including websites, apps, animations and videos) for brand and medical education teams would be preferable as would experience of writing for the therapeutic areas of oncology or psychiatry. In addition candidates should be educated to degree level with a PhD/MSc and/or BSc in science.

This agency are looking for smart and science-enthusiastic candidates, that are keen to learn new skills and develop their skills in the digital world.

In return for your commitment you will get the opportunity to work across an exciting range of projects and work with experienced scientific, creative, events and digital teams across the business.