THE COMPANY

This independently owned agency delivers medical communications campaigns with science at the heart of everything they do. Working across a range of large pharmaceutical clients through to medical device companies and biotech start ups; they deliver everything from pre-clinical trial stage to post launch. Clients are mainly Europe and US based and projects can range from technical manuscripts to ad boards and symposia; abstract management and internal comms pieces.

THE ROLE

Due to an increase in business and a growing demand there is now an opportunity for an Account Director to come on board and provide account-level expertise and leadership to the business and clients. As a member of the management team this is a senior role with responsibilities including:

* Actively participating in and contributing to management meetings

* Being involved in discussions and decisions that affect the day to day management direction and success of the business

* Account management and development including networking across accounts and maximising opportunities

* Leading strategic discussions with clients and colleagues related to budget and overall delivery

* Developing and maintaining strong client relationships

* Taking responsibility and ownership of delivery of high-quality medical communications material

* Provide day-to-day direction and leadership related to project delivery, including leading on specific more strategic projects when required

* Ensuing projects stay within scope and on budget.

* Providing leadership and direction to the team

* Ensuring procedures and policies across the team and encouraging good working practices

* Ensuring good working relationships with clients, external suppliers, external authors and experts

* Financial management including overseeing accurate budgetary and project tracking

* Line management development of a team

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must come from a medical communications agency and have a proven background of account and client management. Candidates must have experience of leading scientific client pitches and proposals and exposure to working across a broad portfolio of projects would be preferred. Client facing skills are essential and ideally candidates will have had previous ownership of accounts and / or client relationships (and financial accountability for these) as well as a solid understanding of the regulated healthcare environment. Experience of working in therapy areas including immunology and urology would be an added benefit, as would experience of managing teams. A scientific background is preferable but is not a pre-requisite for the role.

In return for your commitment you will have the opportunity to join a dynamic and growing company, and make a real difference to the business!

Live specialises in all disciplines (and at all levels) across events, medical communications, experiential and exhibitions. If this position isn't quite what you're looking for please visit www.live-recruitment.co.uk to view all of the opportunities we are recruiting.