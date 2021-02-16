THE COMPANY

This independently owned agency delivers medical communications campaigns with science at the heart of everything they do. Working across a range of large pharmaceutical clients through to medical device companies and biotech start ups; they deliver everything from pre-clinical trial stage to post launch. Clients are mainly Europe and US based and projects can range from technical manuscripts to ad boards, publications and symposia through to abstract management and internal comms pieces.

THE ROLE

Due to an increase in business and a growing demand there is now an opportunity for an Account Manager / SAM to come on board to manage the relationship with a number of their clients, ensuring that their objectives are understood and that medical education projects are delivered in line with these. A broad role responsibilities include:

* Managing a number of accounts across the business

* Developing relationships and advising on additional projects that meet client's needs

* Working with editorial colleagues to prepare proposals and ensure that appropriate data is available to understand and deliver the project

* Overseeing planning and delivery of projects, ensuring they stay within scope and on budget

* Leading on specific projects

* Liaising with clients to communicate timelines and updates for projects

* Managing the logistical and contractual needs for client-sponsored meetings

* Co-ordinating and managing a range of third-party suppliers, including designers/artists, translators and hotels

* Providing financial management across accounts

* Line management of Project Coordinator(s) and supporting with resource management of the Project Coordinator team

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must have a proven background of account management, ideally gained from working within a medical communications agency, although other backgrounds will be considered. Strong knowledge and experience working within the pharmaceutical and healthcare field is a must as is the ability to work closely with internal teams and external suppliers. Line management experience is ideal but is not a pre-requisite.

In return for your commitment you will have the opportunity to join a dynamic and growing company, with the chance to develop and grow your career!

