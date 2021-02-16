THE COMPANY

This growing PR agency is a leader in public affairs and strategic communications. Part of a wider global advertising and marketing company, they have expertise across many areas including corporate, creative, government advisory and health to name a few. With a number of international offices they work with a huge range of high profile clients delivering global communications campaigns across multiple platforms.

Their dedicated health team in London focus mainly on communication and public affairs programmes for both EU and global clients. Working throughout the globe they cover a broad range of work across strategic consultancy and message development, corporate communications, media relations and training, digital and social media, integrated and creative campaigns and disease awareness as well as patient engagement and education.

With a commitment to developing their staff as well as additional benefits including profit share, flexible working, pension and private healthcare there has never been a better time to join this leading agency!

THE ROLE

Due to continued growth and success, their busy health team in London are now looking to grow their team with the addition of an experienced SAM / AM to work across a variety of accounts and campaigns. A broad role responsibilities include:

• Providing leadership and strategic advice on major complex client accounts

• Supporting on new business including leading on proposals and pitches

• Directing major accounts and projects

• Developing and maintaining strong client relationships

• Leading the marketing drive - setting up events and promoting products

• Leading on integrated communications and PR offers

• Stakeholder engagement and management

• Line management development of a team

• Ensuring procedures and policies across the team and encouraging good working practices

• Financial management

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must relevant PR experience, gained from an agency, in-house or government facing role in addition to a proven background in delivering complex multi-market communications campaigns. Experience would be preferred from a fully integrated PR agency and any ideally candidates should have exposure to working across the pharmaceutical and health sector. Candidates must have strong commercial acumen and exceptional client facing skills and an understanding of the way the NHS is structured and knowledge of local European country approval processes would be preferred.

In return for your commitment you will have the opportunity to join a dynamic and growing company, and take your career to the next level!

