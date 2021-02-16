THE COMPANY

This well established, independently owned and creative agency pride themselves on their expertise and commitment to delivering bespoke medical communication programmes to their committed client base. With a number of agencies within their portfolio their passionate team are committed to exceeding expectations for their broad client base spanning the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. With services including publication planning and medical writing, healthcare strategy and consultancy, medical education and live and virtual meetings they combine science and creativity to deliver a range of completing communication plans!

With ambitious growth plans, a solid and growing portfolio of accounts and an energetic and dedicated team there has never been a better time to join this incredible agency!

THE ROLE

Due to continued growth they are now looking for an Account Executive to come on board and support the account team with the preparation and delivery across a full range of medical communication projects

A broad role responsibilities will include:

• Working with the wider account team

• Understanding the client accounts, products, therapy areas and project types worked on

• Developing project timelines an tracking progress

• Driving coordination of projects internally

• Developing meeting summaries and content reports

• Co-ordinating with external suppliers for design, digital and print items

• Establishing good working relationship with HCP,s clients and suppliers

• Providing onsite support for a variety of medical communications activities

• Monitoring budgets and ensuring cost tracking

• Managing account updates on database systems

• Adhering to all relevant internal, client and industry guidelines

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates should ideally have experience of working as an Account Executive either within a medical communications or pharmaceutical orientated creative agency. Candidates must have an interest in and / or willingness to learn about medical communications and pharmaceutical lifecycle management, ideally coupled with an scientific degree. Client facing skills are essential as is the ability to manage multiple projects / clients at any one time. Any experience of working on publications would be ideal

In return for your commitment you will have the opportunity to join a dynamic and growing company, with the chance to develop and grow your career!

