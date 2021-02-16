A fantastic opportunity for an experienced medical writer to join an award winning med comms agency!

THE COMPANY

This award winning medical communications agency needs no introduction. With a growing and dedicated team and a diverse client base spanning multiple therapy areas they are going from strength to strength. With in-house services including design and creative, account management and medical writing they work across a huge range of projects from strategic publications through to strategy and development and symposium.

THE ROLE

Due to continued growth they are now looking to expand their editorial team with the addition of an experienced Medical Writer. Reporting into a Principal Medical Writer and working closely with the wider team responsibilities are broad and include:

* Working closely with internal teams including creative, accounts and events

* Preparing high quality written materials across a range of media including slides, manuscripts, posters, meeting reports, websites and apps

* Evaluating scientific data to produce clear and accurate materials that are appropriate for the intended audiences

* Collaborating with internal account teams and medical experts across a number of therapeutic areas

* Supporting with business proposals when required including the development of accurate budget estimates and timelines

* Ensuring process, publication and client branding guidelines are followed

* Ensuring content meets the relevant compliance codes

* Building strong client and internal relationships

* Working across multiple projects

* Researching products or therapy areas to support scientific projects

THE CANDIDATE

Candidates must be educated to degree level (ideally advanced degree: MSc, PharmD, PhD, MD) in life sciences or pharmacology. In addition candidates must have proven experience working as a Medical Writer, ideally from within an agency however pharmaceutical, medical device, and/or biotechnology writing experience will also be considered. Expert communication skills are essential and in addition candidates must be able to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas as well as having a strong knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI). Experience of liaising directly with clients as well as experience of writing a diverse range of materials including for diverse media including slides, manuscripts, posters, meeting reports, websites and apps would be an added benefit.

In return for your commitment you will get the opportunity to work across an exciting range of projects and work with experienced scientific, creative, events and digital teams across the business.

