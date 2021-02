This agency is a global powerhouse for strategic communication and PR. Part of one of the biggest communications networks in the world- and one of the largest cross practice PR agencies in Europe- my client is big thinking, creative and ambitious.

They are looking for a future leader in their next Healthcare PR Senior Account Executive – you will be working on some of the most innovative therapy areas and treatments in healthcare today in a role that is rewarding, creative- and hugely progressive. If you are looking for an agency that will recognise hard work, bravery and confidence- this is the agency for you.

This practice works across a variety of areas ranging from neuroscience to rare disease and immunology on some of the most high profile health topics today. As this is a global integrated agency you may see yourself partnering with colleagues in corporate, consumer and technology on accounts which see the interaction of these ever evolving practice areas. You will therefore work in a truly collaborative, bigger picture thinking role.

Previous ethical health agency experience- ideally working on global pharmaceutical brands- is required for this role.