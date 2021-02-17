SP17672

A fantastic opportunity for an experienced Editor to join an award-winning medical communications agency!

THE COMPANY

This award winning medical communications agency needs no introduction. With a growing and dedicated team and a diverse client base spanning multiple therapy areas they are going from strength to strength. With in-house services including design and creative, account management and medical writing they work across a huge range of projects including publications, website content, symposiums and strategy & development.

Boasting a highly collaborative environment, and offering some of the best benefits in the industry this is an opportunity not to be missed!

THE ROLE

We are now seeking an experienced Senior Scientific Editor to join this ever growing editorial team. The role is both creative and strategic and you will be working on various projects from editing and data checking website content, training materials, slides, conference abstracts and posters to outputs of advisory boards and scientific symposia, and manuscripts etc.

Working closely with the Project Lead, the role is both creative and strategic, liaising with internal teams and clients you will get involved in:

• Managing projects in line with brief and timelines

• Performing high quality review and edit of all documents for internal and external use

• Input both creatively and strategically in meetings and project development

• Develop, manage and deliver project documents and written materials

• Client meetings and agency briefings

• Internal team liaison regarding project plans

• Support the development of proposals for new business

• Manage, support and oversee the work of junior team members

THE CANDIDATE

The ideal candidate will be an experienced senior level Scientific Editor, ideally from a medical communications agency however we can consider strong Scientific Editors from pharmaceutical / healthcare or medical device companies.

Line management would be preferential, but not a prerequisite. Knowledge and experience of editing a broad range of scientific / medical documents would be ideal.

In return this med comms agency off a fantastic working environment, flexible working and excellent benefits. They pride themselves on their dynamic team culture that nurtures and invests in people and talent so you can guarantee a good and prosperous career.