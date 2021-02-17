Senior Medical Communications Manager

Oncology

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Snapshot:

You lead on content development in respect of medical communications, and medical education programs.

Because you will work on an Oncology account you will be raising awareness of research and treatments for Cancer patients.

As Senior Medical Communications Manager you oversee the delivery of various programs, for instance, medical educational events, digital communications, and print. It is your responsibility to ensure that the scientific content meets the client's communication objectives

Benefits of working for this Healthcare Communications Agency :

Challenging & stimulating medical communications accounts :

One of the largest healthcare communications agencies in the world, which means you benefit from working in a well resourced business across complex high value strategic projects.

As this is a global business you will benefit from working with a diverse multi-cultural team of highly motivated and skilled colleagues which creates a dynamic workplace whereby all ideas & opinions are respected.

Career Development assured :

Highly structured personal development plan ensuring your career growth & personal skills development goals are achieved

In-house training & learning academy delivering skills training & learning whereby you benefit from a classroom learning environment as well as workshops - this means you have time and space to learn with other members of staff across the global offices

Excellent location in Central Amsterdam

Usually you'll work from fantastic modern offices in Central Amsterdam however, given the current situation, you'll work remotely.

When things return to normal you have the option of flexible working which includes a mixture of remote working & office based.

Sensible work / life balance :

Flexible working supported including remote working options.

Being a well resourced medical communications agency you will not work crazy hours (which is typical in many agencies)

Competitive Salary & Financial Benefits package :

Starting salary is €uro 60,000 per annum including holiday allowance and 13th month payment

Yearly bonus based on your personal performance

Opportunity for on-the-spot financial rewards

Annual salary review

27 days paid annual leave

Healthcare insurance

30% Tax Rule for migrants to Netherlands :If you re-locate to the Netherlands, from overseas, you can apply for a tax free allowance. This tax free allowance is equivalent to 30% of your gross salary. The employer reimburses the fees you pay for your application. This tax benefit, which is offered by the Dutch government for highly skilled migrants entering the Netherlands, is known as the 30% Rule.

Senior Medical Communications Manager duties

Medical Writing content for medical communication and medical education programs including :

●Training modules to used by the pharmaceutical company client in the training of its Medical Science Liaison staff

● Medical Educational content to raise awareness of Oncology research and Cancer Treatments Slide Decks for Key Opinion

● Writing conference summary reports so as to highlight key points from Oncology conference for the benefit of your Pharma. Client

Project managing delivery of scientific content:

● Liaising with internal agency colleagues such as program coordinators in order to make certain that projects run smoothly

● Coordinate the editorial process by making sure that the creative and digital teams are aware of deadlines

● Managing your workload because you will be working across multiple projects and variety of disease areas

Attending Congress & Advisory Boards:

● Being at Scientific Congress & Medical Meetings to provide scientific content support to speakers on-site at the meetings

● Facilitating Scientific Advisory Boards regarding discussions of clinical issues faced by healthcare professionals

Senior Medical Communications Manager : Candidate Criteria :

● Understanding of the role of Medical Affairs within the commercial drug development process

● Medical Writing experience to include you creating medical educational content

● Experience of developing communication materials to raise awareness of Oncology research and treatments for Cancer patients

● You will need to have good project management skills so that you can deliver a range of projects to deadline

● High level of spoken and written English because all medical educational and communications materials are written in English

● Educated to advanced biomedical life sciences degree - at least to MSc level

● Right to work in the Netherlands (Employer Sponsorship is not possible)

This is an immediate vacancy and therefore don't delay in making an application.