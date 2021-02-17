A renowned medical communications agency is looking for a scientific director to join its talented, and fast-growing team. The agency has continued to hire remotely throughout the pandemic and continue their impressive growth due to business wins. The team have a global presence and expertly combine scientific & medical expertise with creative flair and commercial thinking. The agency work with the world’s top pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations, providing their client’s with expertise spanning medical education, creative, promotional & digital.

Responsibilities:

- Project delivery: Act as scientific lead on accounts, providing strategic direction and scientific leadership

- Oversee content on a wide variety of complex projects across multiple teams and therapy areas

- Demonstrating high level scientific knowledge as well as commercial expertise and ability guide others in this regard

- Proficiency in review of scientific content

- Strategic: Partner with client services teams in strategic planning activities and account/issues management

- Demonstrate a thorough understanding of business offerings, identifying opportunities for account growth and cross-selling

- Participate in business development initiatives with existing and new clients, as well as collaborating with the business development team in order to develop proposals and pitches

- Team and relationship building: Establish, maintain and lead scientific relationships/communications with clients, medical experts and third parties, supporting junior team members to ensure they develop this skill

- Guide the decision-making process and provide additional insight into writing styles, content inclusion, and data interpretation

- Provide effective line management, and supervise and support your team to help them achieve their objectives

Requirements:

- Minimum 6 years’ experience writing in a medical communications agency

- Educated to degree level in a relevant science subject

- Previous leadership and line management experience

- Experience of driving commercial growth and business development, including pitches

- Ability to travel

- Exceptional scientific expertise and knowledge of a variety therapy areas

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a global business in a leadership position and to truly make a difference.

