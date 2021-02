Highly successful medical communications agency seeks additional medical editor to join its editorial centre of excellence, creating superb quality medical communications materials.

The medical communications agency:-

- Well established, constant growth and always in profit

- Manages large global publications accounts, specialising in delivering strategic plans and aligned execution for pharmaceutical clients.

- Well resourced, it looks after its staff, promotes from within where possible and provides excellent training

The job:

- Work across a diverse range of medcomms agency materials including complex training programmes, scientific publications, websites and apps

- Support and mentor junior staff and provide training for the wider company, as appropriate

- Responsible for setting and maintaining standards of language, style and layout, collaborating with the editorial team to produce accurate and consistent materials.

You:

- Will be degree educated or higher in a life science, medicine or pharmacy subject

- Be an experienced editor with a minimum of 1year’s medical communications agency experience – this is absolutely essential

- Experience of referencing software, mentoring junior staff and collaborating with other teams – scientific, digital etc

