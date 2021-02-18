This is a fantastic opportunity to take your healthcare advertising agency experience and passion for the latest digital developments to the next level. A seriously impressive creative healthcare advertising agency is looking for an Account Director with excellent leadership, management and client relationship skills to join their team working on rare diseases. You will be working with top pharmaceutical and biotech organisations and will be joining an agency that prizes development and a rewarding and fun culture.

The Agency:

- Creative healthcare agency famous for its digital output, recently acquired by a larger group but still retains its independent feel

- Award winning, very supportive, incredible variety

- Based in London

- Full range of pharmaceutical marketing services include advertising, social media, video animation, sales materials, patient information, and strategic brand planning

Responsibilities:

- Working on rewarding rare disease accounts, the Account Director acts as the day-to-day account lead, responsible for the smooth running of their accounts, and the development and growth of client relationships.

- Drives client and brand strategy, influencing these as appropriate and developing an in-depth understanding of clients’ needs

- Leads by example, providing line management to junior staff and an example of top quality work to all those in the team

- Drives business growth, both through existing accounts and identifying opportunities for new business

Requirements:

- You will have a passion for healthcare advertising and have experience in a healthcare communications agency up to Senior Account Manager level

- Excellent knowledge of the pharmaceutical industry, ABPI and general healthcare landscape

- Bright, switched on with lots of initiative, you will be a team player and as comfortable talking to pharmaceutical marketing directors and doctors as to colleagues in the creative team and patient groups.

- Line management experience is favourable

