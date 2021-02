This is a great opportunity for a well-established freelance Senior Account Manager or Account Director to join a newly launched medical education offer. Forming a critical piece of a high profile integrated communications agency, this team is growing rapidly and is delivering some ground-breaking work.

With science at the core of everything they do, they focus on creative and promotional medical education. You will have experience of working across a range of outputs including symposia, ad boards, slide decks, newsletters, and e-learning.

Previous experience in a medical education agency is essential.

Please contact me urgently for details – this one will go quickly.