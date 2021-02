From Rare Disease to Opioid Addiction and Mental Health- high profile brand launches with flawlessly executed media outreach- to internal comms and patient targeted social media campaigns – working at this agency is never dull. You will be an Account Director who thinks big but thrives in a boutique culture. Part of a major global healthcare solutions company of nearly a thousand employees- the PR team is one of the most creative hubs of this world class patient centric organisation.

Whether you are partnering with your colleagues in patient support, digital communications and medical education- or the data driven capabilities including evidence and access- you will always be the PR and comms expert and will have a passion for the critical role your team plays in the bigger picture of impacting patient lives.

The accounts are small to medium sized- UK and global- so lots of opportunity to get involved and think strategically as well.

The PR capability is a long standing and award winning team of talented healthcare PR communicators- and they thrive on working closely with an inspiring and nurturing Managing Director for the PR practice.

If you want to be part of this credible, evidence based, creative and talented healthcare PR team apply now. Previous ethical healthcare PR agency experienced working on pharmaceutical brands is required for this role.