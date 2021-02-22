Senior Account Director - Medical Communications Agency

Hampshire

£Negotiable



Amazing opportunity to join a boutique agency who definitely punch above their weight working with some of the biggest pharma brands and delivering cutting edge medical communications programmes. Due to exciting growth they are now recruiting a Senior Account Director to join their lovely team in Hampshire.



The Company



The agency is hugely diverse working across a range of clients and therapy areas to deliver award-winning campaigns on a global scale. With insight, strategy, client and project management all in-house as well as a strong medical writing team they are full service and have big agency thinking within a flexible, boutique environment. Projects include editorial and publications, launch campaigns, patient engagement, films and digital!



The Role

This Senior Account Director position will lead a team from the front, be incredibly client facing and head up some very high profile and profitable client accounts. Team management and leadership are key as are strategic thinking, being able to network across accounts and develop the business further by cross selling additional services.



Key responsibilities

- Leading a team of Senior Account Execs, Account Managers and Senior Account Managers

- Developing key accounts and growing revenue by maximising the opportunities

- Ensuring campaigns and projects are delivered on time, within budget and to the highest standards

- Business development with new and existing clients

- Mentoring, training and developing team members

- Excellent package depending on experience

- Opportunity to join a leading agency who are at an exciting growth point

- Work with some of the best people in the business!