Continued growth leads our client, a medical communications agency in Oxford, to seek an Editorial Team Leader to join their team to support the development and delivery of a variety of materials including publications, meetings and medical affairs materials.

With offices around the globe, our client works with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and leading healthcare organisations. You will lead a dynamic team across a broad range of accounts, providing overall strategic support and driving account growth. In addition, you will build strong working with relationships with clients and effect and facilitate the development of your team.

This role offers a highly competitive salary and benefits package including pension and income protection, exceptional learning opportunities and a progressive approach to career development. This is a great opportunity to join a market leading agency in a role where you can really make a difference.

Responsibilities:

- Provide leadership, effective management and direction to your team

- Ensure the quality of work reaches the highest standard and that individual and team potential is maximised

- Safeguarding client satisfaction by maintaining a thorough understanding of the scientific, strategic and commercial objectives and ensuring all content meets the brief

- Establish, develop and maintain excellent client relationships for assigned accounts and advise clients on content and strategy as appropriate

Knowledge, Skills and Experience:

- Life science degree, preferably an MSc or PhD

- Extensive medical writing experience within a medical communications agency and across a diverse range of materials

- Previous experience in rare diseases would be ideal

- Experience in managing, mentoring and developing individuals

- Experience in managing project financial performance (costing projects, and discussing and agreeing costs with clients)

- A good knowledge of industry codes of practice and guidelines (GPP, ICMJE, ABPI, ISMPP)

Jon Gawley would love to hear from you on 01932 797996.