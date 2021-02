This is a fantastic opportunity to join this exciting Global Communications Agency. They work across many industries and have a strong healthcare practice were they specialise in driving engagement by designing and bringing to life healthcare communications programs. What excites them is developing communications that improve access and uptake of therapeutic and diagnostic innovations linked directly to health outcomes.

Their work includes healthcare communications strategy, corporate communications, advocacy programming and Brand communications.

As an Account Director you will be working with clients across a varied portfolio of therapy areas including revolutionary treatments in chronic kidney disease, heart failure, immunology, oncology, hematology, rare diseases or neuroscience.

This is an agency whose focus is their people and has been awarded Gold in PR Week’s Best Places to Work.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a time to speak.