We are looking for a Digital Marketing Manager to join this market leading medical communications agency based in London to support their continued growth in the UK and internationally.

This new role will focus on internal and external marketing; from email/CRM to social media creation and execution.

We are looking for someone who is comfortable working independently and happy to drive the agency's email and social marketing – two of their most important channels. You need to be able to think strategically and take ownership of your work.

Ideally you will have:

• 3 years experience in a similar role, i.e. multi-channel digital marketing.

• A basic understanding of Mail clients, such as Exact Target or MailChimp.

• Excellent Google Analytics (and other analytics set) skills.

• Excellent Microsoft Application skills, especially in Excel.

• Confident and articulate communication skills.

• Ability to manage and prioritise multiple projects from messaging and channel strategy to design and technical requirements.

• Understanding of, or desire to learn a bit of necessary HTML.

Experience of working in the healthcare/pharmaceutical industry would be desirable.

If you want to find out more drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a time to chat