My client is looking for an Editorial Assistant to join their small editorial team within the medical communications division of the agency.

The team creates and delivers a wide range of projects, serving the needs of both the pharmaceutical company sponsors and the healthcare professional audience.

The projects are delivered either in print, in person or (currently, predominantly) online.

The team work closely with a client services and commercial teams creating concepts and content for the division’s projects, Quality-assuring the project materials and acting as a source of internal and external knowledge for therapy areas, the ABPI Code of Practice, and the role of bodies such as NICE.

Your role will include

Copyediting and proof-reading of a wide range of materials

Writing draft content, under the guidance of senior members of the team, for a range of project materials (e.g. copy for event reminder emails, websites, speaker briefing documents)

Data-checking materials for factual accuracy, and preparing reference packs

Providing regular project status updates for other team members and clients as required

Conference materials: editing and laying out PowerPoint files, checking presentations for technical issues

Submitting project materials to online approval systems such as ZincMaps and Veeva Vault

Develop a comprehensive knowledge of therapy areas that you work on

Maintaining an up-to-date knowledge of the ABPI Code of Practice and applying this to project materials and arrangements.

You must have

• Good degree in a life science or healthcare subject

• Basic understanding of the ABPI code of practice

• Knowledge of the main principles of pharmacology, evidence-based medicine and drug regulation governance

• Excellent eye for detail

• Meticulous editing skills

• Good IT skills (Word, PowerPoint, Excel)

If you would like to discuss in more detail please drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk

