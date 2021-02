Our client is one of the UK’s most awarded and reputable medical education agencies. With stellar capabilities in a variety of areas including patient engagement, marketing, medical affairs, publications, policy and real world evidence- they offer full service, scientifically robust and creatively executed solutions aimed at bettering patient lives.

The Cardiff office is growing and one of the agency’s most entrepreneurial hubs. There is a natural energy to this team as it is new and open to ideas in an agency that naturally gives voice to employees.

This particular office has a sweet spot for digital communications so a passion for this space is required. Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered- and you must have worked on EU or global (or both) accounts.