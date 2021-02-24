Senior Medical Writer, CME

● Create Physician and allied HCP learning programs.

● Structure content, which is written by faculty, into an accessible format for CME and IME programs.

Senior Medical Writer, CME

Communications agency specialised in the creation of Independent Medical Education (IME / CME) programs to include :

● Symposia

● Meetings

● eLearning modules

● Podcasts

● Newsletters

● Journal supplements

● Patient Information programmes for use by HCPs with their patients

All material is non-promotional and must be educational within the guidance of GoodCME Practice.

Your Career Development Prospects :

Moreover you’ll benefit from the opportunity to develop your career in one of 2 routes :

1. either move toward a line management role as Editorial Team Leader;

2. or you can choose not to line manage a team and instead develop your career as a Scientific Director.

Career development support guarantee via access to an excellent internal training academy, and further you benefit from a very well structured HR process which ensures the meeting of your personal development plans. In addition the agency pays a generous financial bonus, alongside a very good employee benefits package.

CME, Senior Medical Writer - Candidate Criteria

● A good understanding of how a physician and healthcare professional learning programme is created

● Demonstrate the ability to structure complex clinical data in a learner-friendly manner.

● At least 2 years of work experience in as a medical writer or medical editor

● Experience of creating CME & IME learning programs

● Life sciences degree, ideally at MSc or above

About the Employer :

The medical education agency is a significant thought-leader in the establishment of Good CME Practice and therefore this means that you will join a terrific team, which consists of medical writers, account managers, scientific editors, instructional designers, and digital creatives.

The agency maintains excellent relationships with members of academic faculties, as well as with scientific institutions, and hospitals. This means that the highest editorial & regulatory standards is maintained at all times.

Because you will join a large global medical communications agency, with multiple global offices and 1,000 staff you will find that you benefit from excellent opportunities for your career progression and your personal development as outlined above.

Moreover because the agency has an internal training academy you will benefit from continual learning which is bespoke to your needs. Furthermore your personal learning takes place away from your desk, in the dedicated learning space, and therefore this means that you will learn from colleagues across the healthcare communications group.

Furthermore because there is a centralised HR function you will benefit from a structured formal process regarding personal development reviews, salary reviews, bonus calculations, and company wide Town Hall events.

Responsibilities of Senior Medical Writer, CME

You have specific responsibility for :

● Developing IME and CME medical education programmes for an audience of HealthCare Professionals

● Liaising with the Scientific Faculty in order so as to carry out editing of copy into an accessible learning format

● Implementing funding opportunities for industry sponsored CME programmes

● Maintaining best scientific editorial practice and best CME practice

● Ensuring compliance with regulatory codes and best practice guides such as gCMEp (The Good CME Practice group)

● Quality control - providing oversight as regards editorial

Covid Secure Working :

For now the world’s homes are also offices. When the timing is right you’ll have the opportunity to work in the Agency’s Central London offices however if you want a mixture of home working and office working our client is ready to support you. Moreover not everyone wants to start at 9am and therefore you have a choice of flex-start and finish times.

Covid Secure Recruiting :

Clean your screen and adjust the lighting because it'll be video interviews for the time being. We've had a year of making hires without a face to face meet .. so we've got this down to a fine art. Moreover, from day one in the job, you’ll find that your virtual welcome is very well managed, whereby you'll meet your team, have a terrific induction process, and enjoy a virtual social. Therefore don't let lock down delay your career ambitions.

Job Vacancy Ref GB210