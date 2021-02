This is a heritage UK medical communication agency, a long standing player with award winning work and a strong market brand.

This is a multi-faceted agency with broad ranging expertise including real world evidence and access, publications planning, policy, patient engagement, medical affairs and marketing/ launch activity in their remit. They have multiple global offices but their biggest and most established is in Oxford- so a great hub to be a part of.

They pride themselves on the excellence of scientific standards and scientific services at this agency is one of their biggest USPS- so you will not only have flawless and meticulous attention to detail but will work with like-minded individuals who take pride in their work.

Previous medical education agency experiences required for this role working in a UK or global agency.