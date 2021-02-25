“I have the simplest tastes, I am always satisfied with the best“ so said Oscar Wilde.

This Employer certainly meets Mr. Wilde’s simple tastes and moreover will satisfy you if your desire is to work for the best.

In fact you’ll join one of the largest healthcare communications groups on the planet which means you, and of course your team of medical writers and medical editors, benefit from unrivalled career & personal development opportunities.

A key benefit of a large agency is that you have a terrific internal support structure. This includes an internal training academy which enables online and in person learning (when safe again). Other support includes an in-house creative study, a recruitment team, and a presentations team. This means you and your team operate with plenty of resources enabling the best in class work.

Currently the entire company is creating magic by working from home. However as the UK eases out of lockdown you’ll have the opportunity to work from offices in Central London. Of course flexible working is fully supported which allows you to have a mixture of remote & office based working, and further you have the option of flexible start & finish times.

Editorial Team Leader - Your key tasks

Line manage a team of medical writers.

Ensure delivery of quality materials for a range of healthcare communication plans.

Predominantly you will lead on writing communication plans which engage Oncologists and HCPs caring for Cancer patients.

In addition you will have the opportunity to lead on the creating of deliverables for other therapy areas.

Application Criteria

At least 5 years of work experience within a medical communications agency

An interest in applying your scientific communication skills to support the creation of programs to educate, inform, and engage HealthCare Professionals and Patients about Oncology research & Cancer treatments

Demonstrate the ability to line manage an editorial team as well as having good project management abilities

Hold a PhD in the life sciences

Editorial Team Leader - Day to Day Responsibility

As well as leading the creation of a scientific content narrative for medical communication programs, you oversee your editorial team as a line manager.

Here is a list of typical line management responsibilities :

Allocating work to medical writers in accordance with their therapeutic knowledge, experience, skills, and in line with their personal development objectives.

Ensuring that editorial processes are in place to make certain that all copy is scientifically accurate, brand compliant, and meets the relevant regulatory and best practice codes.

Mentoring your direct reports so as to support your team in their day to day tasks

Delivering of editorial and scientific product training across the agency which means that all staff are aware of the objectives of your medical communications and medical education campaigns.

And, here is a list of editorial and account responsibilities :

Because you’ll lead on the creation of the scientific narrative you will meet with your client’s Medical Affairs and Brand Teams so as to pitch the content plan, and thereafter ensure on-going client communication.

Maintaining awareness of the commercial drug development & scientific landscape relating to the Oncology market so as to provide your client and your team with strategic insights impacting the creation of scientific communication programs

Identifying and nurturing relationships with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) so as to create a successful partnerships which benefit your client's communication objectives

Maintaining awareness of the project timelines as well as the financials. You’ll liaise with your colleagues in Client Services in order to achieve this.

Because you are a senior member of the agency team you lend your scientific insight to assist business development activities. This includes lending scientific editorial support for new business pitches.

Covid Secure Recruiting :

This agency is continuing to hire regardless of the current lockdown situation. Interviews will be conducted via video conferences. An offer will be made without the necessity of an in-person meeting. Therefore do not delay in making your application.