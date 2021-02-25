This is an exciting opportunity to join this progressive digital medical communications agency based in Central London.

Following a period of strong and sustainable growth, they are looking to expand their Medical Writing team and recruit a talented and motivated Medical Writer or Senior Medical Writer.

You will be working with experienced and passionate healthcare communications professionals, with a unique skillset that allows them to integrate deeply insightful medical communications strategy with beautiful design, inspiring video and intelligent digital development.

We are looking for a smart and science-enthusiastic candidate that is keen to learn new skills and develop their skills in the digital world. This is a very creative agency, so you will play a crucial role in the storytelling of the products they support, as well as developing engaging medical education programmes.

You will be working across a number of therapy areas including multimer myeloma, lymphoma, CAR-T products, prostate cancer and psychiatry.

You will be writing for marketing, medical education and patient communications so great varied and exciting work.

It is essential that you have experience working with brand assets.

Their approach is unique as they take a medical educational approach to all brand assets and focus on promotional and advertorial content.

You must have:

• Life science degree (BSc or MSc)

• At least 3 years of experience working in a medical communications agency

• Experience in writing medical content for digital assets for brand and medical education teams

• Excellent writing and communication skills

• Ability to understand detailed medical and scientific information in various therapeutic areas

• Knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI)

It would be great if you have:

• PhD in life sciences

• Experience in writing for the therapeutic areas of oncology, haematology, or psychiatry

• Experience in writing for digital assets, such as websites, apps, animations and other videos.

• Experience in working in a fast-paced, agile environment, and managing own workload independently

• Experience in the development of brand messaging and content strategy

• Experience using Word, PowerPoint and Adobe Suite

They are hoping to return to the office next year but this role can be 100% home based or a mix of home and office working. They are completely flexible on this.

They are a friendly and highly supportive independent agency with incredible staff retention. If you are looking for an agency with a difference this is it.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a time to chat