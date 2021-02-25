My client a Digital Healthcare Communications Agency based in Central London is looking for a bright Account Director to join their growing agency.

This is a fantastic opportunity as it’s to head up a new team. You will be working with clients who have recently started working with the agency. You will be building your new team through recruitment and the account Management team to support the delivery of new work. The new “pod” will have autonomy to grow as needed, and you will be supported by a dedicated Medical Writer and a Digital Project Manager. The accounts span marketing and medical education in nutrition and oncology.

You will be working with experienced and passionate healthcare communications professionals, with a unique skillset that allows them to integrate deeply insightful medical communications strategy with beautiful design, inspiring video and intelligent digital development.

You must have:

• At least 1 year of experience working in a medical communications agency as an Account Director

• Experience in managing digital promotional and medical education campaigns

• Experience in the development of brand, comms and digital strategies

• Experience in leading accounts of prescription medicines

• Experience in leading teams of 2 to 4 people

• Knowledge of industry guidelines (i.e. ABPI)

It would be great if you have:

• Life science degree (BSc or MSc)

• Experience in leading accounts in the therapeutic areas of oncology or psychiatry

• Experience in leading projects for digital assets, such as websites, apps, animations and videos.

• Experience using Adobe Suite (e.g. Adobe Xd)

They are a friendly and highly supportive independent agency and many of the team have been with them for years. If you are looking for an agency with a difference this is it.

I'd love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a time to chat