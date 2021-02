This is a great opportunity to join an established, pioneering agency in a role that will see your career soar in the digital landscape. This agency has award winning presence in healthcare digital communications and has been transforming the way their clients communicate for years.

As they are a well-established player in this space as an Account Manager you will be reporting in to a friendly and experienced Account Director and have the support of a well-staffed client services team as well as in house project management, design, digital, video and editing. My client is a one stop shop for digital marketing and communications for their clients – your role will be to focus on amazing client services.

Therapy areas are interesting and rewarding- including Oncology and an innovative gene therapy account.

This is a well-established but growing medium sized independent agency. Therefore confidence is encouraged but this is not a corporate agency. They are close knit and talented, digitally savvy communicators who love health.

You will work across medical education, marketing and patient support programmes so an agency background in healthcare is required for this role. Great opportunity to shine with the support of an established team.