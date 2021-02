Zenopa are currently working exclusively on an exciting new position for a pioneering medical research charity who are seeking a graduate calibre Communications Assistant for a 6 months FTC with the possibility of becoming a permanent role long term.

The role is currently remote, but longer term the role will be based in Oxford and they would like someone able to travel to the office at least once a week.

This role would suit a savvy, enthusiastic graduate and someone keen to start a career in marketing communications.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for science and global health, social media , marketing comms and content development.

You will be communicating with patients & participants, research organisations, stakeholders and the press.

The data produced by the company is used to help improve the health of future generations and they have been recently working on some pioneering work within Covid-19 research, the likes of it not being done anywhere else in the world.

Full benefits package available. Pension is 9.6% matched at 21.1%, Perkbox, Cycle to work, enhanced mat/pat/sick policies, 26 days AL rising to 30 with length of service, life insurance.