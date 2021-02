This is a rare opportunity to join this medical communications agency at an exciting time of growth.

We are looking for an outstanding Client Services Director to head up a team working across a variety of therapy areas.

The agency's work spans across a number of great therapy areas including Infectious diseases (Hepatitis , HIV and Covid),

Nephrology, Diabetes, Oncology, Haemato-Oncology, Haematology and Rheumatology.

They also have some non-prescription work which is more marketing led and creative in foot care, cough, cold and heart burn.

This is a fantastic agency which has grown due to its incredible supportive culture and variety of work. You will never run out of things to achieve here! As they have grown they have worked hard to keep that small friendly agency feel whilst delivering outstanding work.

I would love to tell you more so drop me a line at kate@chemistrysearch.co.uk and we can arrange a time to chat.