If you want work at an agency that is brave and genuinely committed to making the world a healthier place- this is your chance to work for a truly talented communications team.

Our client delivers award winning campaigns that are rooted in science and engage meaningfully with the healthcare community. From a group dedicated to sustainability and driving change in behaviours in the pharmaceutical industry to support a healthier planet- to evidence based scientific communications to give weight to creatively driven communications strategy- our client is both credible as well as inspiring in making people act to encourage healthier choices.

This is the opportunity to be part of the agency’s thriving medical education team- playing a pivotal role on one of the agency’s oldest accounts- one that has been nurtured and cultivated for over a decade. As a result you will be working on one of the agency’s most popular accounts – one with fantastic client relations and a track record of doing great work. This is a meetings heavy educational programme but there will also be opportunity to work on other accounts and enjoy a varied role.

Previous medical education agency experience only will be considered for this role.