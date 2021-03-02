A fully integrated communications group is looking for a director for its PR practise. This is an opportunity to work with seriously talented colleagues on innovative communications campaigns that change lives around the globe
The Agency:
- A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare and making a difference
- Forward thinking and ground breaking, they do the kind of healthcare PR work that wins awards and inspires a new generation.
- Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in London.
The Director’s Job:
- Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients
- Providing lead on a variety of branded and unbranded client communications activities
- Major point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice working on varied projects alongside advertising and medcomms teams
- Managing a team, involved in the management of the agency and developing your career trajectory in whichever direction you choose.
You Will Have:
- An outstanding track record in healthcare communications
- Proven management skills, you might wish to run your own practice in the future
- Proven experience of working on multiple projects, a good scientific background and strong leadership skills
- The desire and attributes to add positively to a friendly, relaxed and collaborative team, leading from the front.
