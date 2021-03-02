A fully integrated communications group is looking for a director for its PR practise. This is an opportunity to work with seriously talented colleagues on innovative communications campaigns that change lives around the globe

The Agency:

- A genuine meritocracy full of seriously bright individuals who are passionate about healthcare and making a difference

- Forward thinking and ground breaking, they do the kind of healthcare PR work that wins awards and inspires a new generation.

- Rewards good work generously and has one of the most comprehensive benefits packages in London.

The Director’s Job:

- Working on global, internal and external communications for big pharmaceutical clients

- Providing lead on a variety of branded and unbranded client communications activities

- Major point of contact for clients on major accounts – you will provide key support and give consultative advice working on varied projects alongside advertising and medcomms teams

- Managing a team, involved in the management of the agency and developing your career trajectory in whichever direction you choose.

You Will Have:

- An outstanding track record in healthcare communications

- Proven management skills, you might wish to run your own practice in the future

- Proven experience of working on multiple projects, a good scientific background and strong leadership skills

- The desire and attributes to add positively to a friendly, relaxed and collaborative team, leading from the front.

