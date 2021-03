If you are a talented and passionate Healthcare PR Account or Senior Account Executive looking to work for one of the UK’s most successful and possibly nicest healthcare PR agencies- look no further.

Our client is an independently owned- progressive, highly organised and well-resourced PR agency where talent flourishes and people stay.

With a huge commitment to ensuring everyone has a voice- our client does not a take a traditional approach to delivering healthcare communications. Accounts are integrated and varied- encompassing medical education, media, patient communications, digital and social and public facing disease awareness campaigns. The work is therefore multifaceted and creative. Most of the work is UK focused so lots of opportunity to get involved and deliver- to be creative and work closely with your clients.

You will have the opportunity to mentor junior team members so previous healthcare communications agency experience is required for this role. In return you will work at an award winning, nimble independent agency – with great clients- in a people first culture. Wellness from mindfulness seminars to a focus on a strong work life balance is a big commitment at this agency. Despite being a long established player and ambitious enough to be a coveted award winner- this is a close knit, medium sized team with no desire to change their culture. This is a great opportunity to do great work in a great environment.