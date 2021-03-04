This Account Director role will provide a refreshing change for anyone who's looking to do something a bit different within Healthcare Comms. This role will give someone the opportunity to get away from working on what seems like an endless stream of almost identical projects and into something totally relatable and highly varied day to day.

You will be the main agency POC for one of the world's biggest Pharma giants and deliver the entire range of Internal Corporate Communications for them. Covering everything from ethical adherence, anti-bribery policy, compliance and how to overhaul conflicts.

Internally, you'll have a small team under you, so you should be used to managing and developing more junior staff. You'll also be managing 3rd party suppliers; translators, videographers, and freelancers. You should be financially competent as you'll be managing your own project budgets. We are also looking for someone who knows when something isn't right or good enough for the client and won't be scared to push back internally.

The range of projects you'll be responsible for coordinating include the delivery of a lot of interactive videos, toolkits, infographics, employee packs, and much more.

You should be confident with clients and be credible at this level.

Your background could be PR, marketing, brand or MedEd. You'll obviously need to understand the context of the work, so healthcare agency experience will be highly desirable.

If this sounds like you, please don't hesitate to contact me.

All remote for now and for the foreseeable future, but for when there is a return to the office, even if it's just a couple of days a week, you should ideally be able to travel to the Herts/Beds/ North London area.