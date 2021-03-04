Highly regarded medical communications consultancy, with international offices and opportunities, requires a Senior Account Director to work on a series of key events and lead the fantastic client services team. This agency is consistently voted one of the UK’s top small companies to work for, so if you are a talented med comms AD or SAD this is the place to be!

The agency produces a wide range of medical education materials including manuscripts, symposia through the early stages of drug trials and large pharmaceutical events. You will be joining a supportive work environment in wonderful offices, with the choice of working in the Brighton, London or Copenhagen office. This agency believes in rewarding and promoting from within and is committed to constantly developing their staff.

Responsibilities:

- Working within the medical communications team, leading on a series of key events

- Managing multiple client accounts and briefs alongside directors

- Attending client meetings and handling client enquiries, overseeing teams, maximising on organic growth opportunities

- Taking ownership of projects

- Management, mentoring and monitoring the long-term career development of staff

- Participation in recruitment activities

Requirements:

- Degree educated in relevant area (e.g. communications, pharmacy or science) + good, solid healthcare agency experience

- Well versed in pharmaceutical events, you will take the lead on some big, international accounts

- Will have solid medical communications agency experience

- Great with teams, a natural leader

This is an exceptional opportunity to join a mid-sized, flourishing agency who retains its family-feel whilst being able to draw on the expertise and skills from other creative agencies within the wider network. Increased opportunities with new accounts and business funding, as well as a newly revamped benefits package make this an exciting prospect. The agency is also open to alternative arrangements in working practice, including remote or part-time employees so if you are interested please do get in touch to learn more.

