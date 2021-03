This is a rare and rewarding opportunity to join one of the world’s most influential and inspirational healthcare PR agencies. Combining public health and R&D communications – this agency is currently working on and has heritage in some of the biggest and most important healthcare brands and issues in health today.

They have award winning expertise in the intersections between advocacy, public health, and pharma and brand communications and have record breaking reach across audiences, regions and channels.

This is a unique team in that it is one of London’s most established healthcare PR teams but with a family, close knit feel. These are talented communicators with a passion for science and well-being. This is therefore a fantastic opportunity to lead and manage a team that is exceptional as well as personable and committed to doing good.

Previous healthcare PR agency experience at global level only will be considered for this role.