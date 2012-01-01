Senior Account Manager

Our client is an award winning Learning and Development agency supporting the life sciences market. Based on strong client demand, they are rapidly growing our London office. We currently seek a strong Account Manager or Senior Account Manager.

How You’ll Spend Your Days
• Serving as the primary point of contact for external client contacts as well as an internal multi-functional team
• Managing project budgets, timelines, resources, and deliverables (including, but not limited to, e-learning, mobile learning, virtual preceptorships, instructor led/virtual workshops, games, video, and print)
• Reviewing and ensuring the overall quality of deliverables
• Determining project revenue recognition, forecasting and project invoices
• Assisting with proposal/pitch development (solution, timeline development, resource allocation, etc.) as well as pitch delivery (where appropriate)
• Ensuring solutions are sound/appropriate for our client’s needs
• Creating Statements of Work


What We Need From You

• B.Sc. or equivalent
• Knowledge and experience in the life sciences industry
• At least 3 years of account/project management experience within a digital or a medical communications/medical education agency
• Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects within budget and scope, as well as to assess and manage client expectations
• Exceptional interpersonal, communication, and organisational skills
• Ability to handle multiple tasks, and to prioritise those tasks
• High level of motivation, ability to deal with pressure, and adaptability
• Experience with the financial aspects of project management (budget planning, revenue recognition, invoicing, etc.)


Experience or interest in e-learning would be an advantage.

To discuss this opportunity further please get in touch with sam@samsmall.co.uk

Contact Details:
Sam Small Recruitment Agency
Tel: 07787 152572
Contact: Sam Small
Email:

