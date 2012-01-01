Our client is an award winning Learning and Development agency supporting the life sciences market. Based on strong client demand, they are rapidly growing our London office. We currently seek a strong Account Manager or Senior Account Manager.

How You’ll Spend Your Days

• Serving as the primary point of contact for external client contacts as well as an internal multi-functional team

• Managing project budgets, timelines, resources, and deliverables (including, but not limited to, e-learning, mobile learning, virtual preceptorships, instructor led/virtual workshops, games, video, and print)

• Reviewing and ensuring the overall quality of deliverables

• Determining project revenue recognition, forecasting and project invoices

• Assisting with proposal/pitch development (solution, timeline development, resource allocation, etc.) as well as pitch delivery (where appropriate)

• Ensuring solutions are sound/appropriate for our client’s needs

• Creating Statements of Work



What We Need From You

• B.Sc. or equivalent

• Knowledge and experience in the life sciences industry

• At least 3 years of account/project management experience within a digital or a medical communications/medical education agency

• Demonstrated ability to manage complex projects within budget and scope, as well as to assess and manage client expectations

• Exceptional interpersonal, communication, and organisational skills

• Ability to handle multiple tasks, and to prioritise those tasks

• High level of motivation, ability to deal with pressure, and adaptability

• Experience with the financial aspects of project management (budget planning, revenue recognition, invoicing, etc.)



Experience or interest in e-learning would be an advantage.

To discuss this opportunity further please get in touch with sam@samsmall.co.uk