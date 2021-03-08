A leading international communications agency are looking for a Medical Writer / Senior Medical Writer to join the team at their headquarters in Cheshire. This client performs the life cycle of pharmaceutical development, and offer innovative medical communication solutions to the healthcare industry.

They are seeking an experienced Medical Writer with a proven ability for generating and leading clear, accurate and creative work and who pride themselves on simply and effectively commanding and communicating highly complex concepts across an impressive range of therapeutic areas.

In addition to a vibrant and sociable team environment, a bespoke program of targeted training, and excellent personal development plan, you can expect an attractive salary supplemented by a great benefits package including pension, healthcare and bonus scheme.

This top agency has a passion for simply and effectively communicating highly complex concepts in science and medicine.

Responsibilities:

- Lead the delivery of multiple projects or programs of work in accordance with individual project briefs and overall account priorities

- Apply knowledge and understanding of the pharmaceutical industry to address client needs

- Build influential relationships through the application of strategic thinking

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

- Previous writing experience gained within a medical communications agency environment essential

- Good life science degree - PhD or MSc

- Proficiency in delivering high-quality written work with close attention to detail, different types of materials over a range of therapy areas

- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

- Ability to objectively assimilate information with a good level of scientific knowledge and understanding

This is an ideal role for those looking for a vibrant team environment with a global leader in the industry.

