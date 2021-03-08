Direct verb. : to manage, to show the way, to aim at

Client Services Director

● Manage staff, and project manage processes to ensure delivery of profitable & effective MedComms programmes

● Show the way via strategic consultation regarding scientific & commercial landscape relevant to a client's communication objectives

● Aim for increased revenue by active pursuit of new business opportunities, and liaising with marketing & new business teams

The Employer : Medical Communications Agency

Simply put - it's a big player in the business of healthcare communications. In fact, it's pretty much one of the largest communications agencies on the planet. Therefore this means that you get to benefit from what can only be described as unrivalled career & personal development opportunities, for example you can progress to managing director of an agency business unit. Furthermore there is an internal training academy to ensure you benefit from a wide range of personal skills, and industry specific learning programmes which all helps you to advance your career.

Currently the entire Client Services team works remotely. However as the UK eases out of lockdown, and we begin to return to offices, you’ll have the opportunity to work from the company’s offices in Central London. The agency is hugely supportive of flexible working both in terms of daily working schedules and location of work, This means therefore that you can choose to work how you want to work in terms of start & finish time, as well as days in the office, and days working remotely. Moreover the agency is highly effective at ensuring all team members are in touch through regular check-in calls, social events, company town halls, and wellbeing initiatives.

The Role : Client Services Director

You’re accountable for :

● Maintaining complex client relationships

● Giving strategic consultation to pharmaceutical company clients so as to achieve their their medical communication objectives

● Increasing account revenue by identifying opportunities for increased business with existing clients

● Partnering with the agency’s commercial and product development teams in order to support business development initiatives

● Line managing the client services team, which includes conducting performance reviews, and resource planning

Candidate Criteria : Client Services Director

The key experiences and characteristics you need to demonstrate are :

● Experience of working in a Medical Education / Communications Agency

● High level client handling exposure - for example as Senior Account Director, or Associate Client Services Director

● Ability to project manage large scale, high value, complex medical communication projects

● Team leadership skills so as to motivate your client services team

● Commercial acumen in order to maintain accounts profitability and moreover increase revenue

Covid Secure Recruiting

Interviews are carried out via video conferences. An offer is made without the necessity of an

in-person meeting. Therefore do not delay in applying for this job.