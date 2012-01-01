Our client is an award-winning Learning and Development agency supporting the life sciences market. Based on strong client demand, they are rapidly growing their London office. They are currently seeking an Account Executive. This entry-level position is perfect for starting a career in a healthcare agency environment. It is the first role in a career path to supporting and leading client engagements. Learn about and support the development of digital learning solutions and live workshops, including key steps in tactical development, timeline development, and financial management. Observe how to develop strong and productive client relationships from experienced, well-respected professionals.

How You’ll Spend Your Days

• Working closely with Account Teams to support overall project, resource and workflow management

• Coordinating the process for submitting deliverables for client and medical/legal/regulatory review

• Supporting the execution of audio and video recordings used in learning solutions

• Running financial reports, process invoices, and receipts

• Supporting timeline development and management

• Creating or updating client status reports

• Providing support for business development proposals and pitch presentations as well as general project execution

• General office management duties and support to Director of Operations and Managing Director

What we need from you

• B.Sc. or equivalent

• Knowledge and understanding of the life sciences industry

• Exceptional interpersonal, communication, and organisational skills

• Ability to handle multiple tasks, and to prioritise those tasks

• High level of motivation, ability to deal with pressure, and adaptability

• Ability to project a professional, consistent image

• A general interest in L&D and an awareness of what makes up a blended learning solution.

• Ability to work in Central London office and willingness to travel periodically to client meetings and pitches

Preferred, but not required

• Awareness of multimedia authoring, multimedia artistry, programming, media creation and quality assurance, and knowledge of multimedia delivery platforms

For more information please contact sam@samsmall.co.uk