One of London’s most creative and patient focussed healthcare advertising agencies is looking for an additional senior copywriter to write a wide range of promotional materials (e-details aids, web materials, newsletters, web banners, meeting materials, training scripts, video and animation scripts, etc, etc) for all sorts of therapy areas and breakthrough treatments and medicines.

You need some good solid, creative healthcare agency experience because as well as writing sparkling copy and mentoring and overseeing more junior writers, you will provide scientific and creative counsel to senior directors in pharmaceutical client organisations.

This is very exciting role for the right person, in a medium sized agency at a ground breaking stage in its development – you will have every opportunity to shine and progress you career. Please apply now to find out more and to see the full job description.

