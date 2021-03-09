An impressive opportunity has arisen with a global integrated healthcare communications agency to join their client handling team as an Account Manager or Senior Account Manager dependent on experience. You will be joining a globally recognised brand, with offices across the globe, making a difference and helping to support clients and communities through healthcare marketing.

The company

- Global independent healthcare communications agency, with offices across the world

- Work with top pharma and healthcare clients

- Modern central London offices in bustling area, with lots of restaurants and bars and good commuter links

- Through a number of recent acquisitions, the agency is able to leverage data, insights and diversity to drive innovative solutions

- Exceptional benefits package inc. sabbatical programme, private medical insurance and health and wellness vouchers

Responsibilities

- Pharmaceutical brand comms, corporate PR, patient advocacy and disease awareness campaigns.

- Develop and nurture strong client relationships.

- Manage projects and ensure delivery against deadlines, budgets and KPI’s.

- Identify clients’ needs and further business and revenue opportunities.

- Lead update meetings and report account activity.

- Mentor junior members of team and delegate tasks.

- Monitor projects and review efficiency and strategy.

- Clients presentations and meetings.

Requirements

- Account handling experience in a healthcare communications agency setting

- Proven experience working with top pharma clients

- Passion for healthcare and science

This is a brilliant opportunity for someone to accelerate their personal growth with a company who have continued to grow and hire in this tough period and are looking to expand their London office by 25% in the next year. As such, there will be excellent opportunities for progression for anyone joining now, and opportunity to work with the very best in the industry.

