A superb opportunity is on offer for a driven and talented Client Services Director to work with one of the most well reputed full service Medical Communications agencies in the industry. With offices in London, North West and South East, this dynamic, experienced and scientifically focused team of professionals are now looking to further strengthen their team with the addition of a Client Services Director. The main service offering of this successful agency is strategic communications, advocacy development, publication planning, event management, product training, design services and e-healthcare. With their own in house design studio and digital team this agency are at the forefront of multi-channel communications.

As Client Services Director, you will be committed to exceeding clients’ expectations, providing overall direction and leadership for all accounts within a client services team as well as providing direct line management. You would be expected to develop new business opportunities and drive business generation with the team to meet and ideally exceed the forecasted revenue.

The role is open to experienced Client Services Directors within Medical Communications looking for a new challenge within a successful and highly reputed agency. Experienced Senior Account Directors that don’t have any opportunity for progression in to such a position within their current agency and feel ready for the step up are also encouraged to apply.

