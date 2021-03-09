Senior Account Director & Associate Director - Healthcare Advertising - London & Remote

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Healthcare Advertising Jobs, Medical Communications Jobs, Pharmaceutical Marketing Jobs
Region:
North East England, North West England, North Yorkshire and Hull, East Midlands, East Anglia, London, South East England, South West England, Scotland, Northern Ireland
Salary:
70,000 to 90,000 per annum
Salary Description:
Highly Competitive Salary, Bonus & Benefits
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
09-Mar-21
Recruiter:
CLR Recruitment
Job Ref:
CF-644

This multi award winning London based agency is looking for a talented Senior Account Director and Associate Director to join them at a very exciting growth phase, this is a superb opportunity for a driven account director that is curious about the industry and future trends and who is also dedicated to progressing to a board level position with an established creative focussed agency. At the same time they are looking for individuals who occasionally likes to let their hair down and have fun! This is a highly successful agency that are offering an opportunity at a very exciting time, they have fresh and creative ideas and are looking for someone of a similar mind-set that wants responsibility and would be keen to fast track their career to a senior level.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 4 years'' experience working within a healthcare advertising agency environment, you will be driven and looking for a new challenge that will really see you make your mark within Healthcare advertising. Candidates that are looking for a step up to Senior Account Director from Account Director level are also encouraged to apply along with more senior candidates looking to step up to Associate Director level.

This is an outstanding opportunity that will offer the chance to work across some of the most exciting brands in the industry within a pleasant working environment. They don't believe in standing still and you can expect to be constantly moving forward with a great work life balance, flexibility and remote working!

For more information on this superb role please contact chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk or call me on 07713358677 in confidence.

Contact Details:
CLR Recruitment
Tel: 07713358677
Contact: Chris French
Email:

