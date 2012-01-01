An exciting new opportunity for a talented and driven Account Manager has arisen within a Leading Healthcare Marketing Communications agency based in Bristol. You will be the lead on several exciting multi-channel projects and will establish and develop strong relationships with clients and stakeholders to ensure the smooth running of accounts. You will oversee the day to day running of projects and will successfully deliver campaigns across a variety of accounts as well as identify new business opportunities with both new and existing clients.

A solid agency background is essential and you will ideally be working at Account Manager level although experienced Senior Account Executives ready to step up are also encouraged to apply.

A scientific background is essential and a passion for healthcare advertising is a must.

On offer is a hugely competitive remuneration package plus a great working environment. The role will initially be home based with flexible working of up to 3 days from home on offer once current restrictions are lifted.

If you would like to hear more about this role and agency, please contact Louise on 07713358675 or email louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk for full details.

Account Manager Healthcare advertising, Senior account Manager, Creative, South West, Bristol, Bath, Senior account Manager, senior account executive

