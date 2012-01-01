Account Executive - Medical Communications - Cheshire

Employment Type:
Full-time
Type of Job:
Medical Communications Jobs, Medical Education Jobs
Region:
North West England
Salary Description:
Excellent Remuneration
Currency:
UK Pound
Posted:
11-Mar-21
Recruiter:
CLR Recruitment
Job Ref:
LB-AE23

A superb opportunity for an experienced Account Executive has arisen within a Leading Healthcare Communications agency based in Cheshire.
You will be joining a hugely successful agency than can offer great progression opportunities, a fantastic working environment and the chance to work with some of the best pharma clients in the industry.
A scientific background is essential as is a minimum of 12 months medcomms agency experience.
A super remuneration package is on offer plus flexible / home working.
If you would like to hear more about this role and agency, please contact Louise on 07713358675 or email louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk for full details.

Account Executive, Senior Account Executive, Account Manager, Senior Account Executive, Healthcare Communications, Senior account Manager, Senior account Manager. Medical communications, Cheshire, Manchester, North West

Contact Details:
CLR Recruitment
Tel: 07713358677
Contact: Chris French
Email:

