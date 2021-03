An industry leading Global Healthcare Communications Group is now actively recruiting for ambitious medical writers at all levels as well as Team Leaders & Scientific Directors for a number of exciting opportunities to join their various agencies across the group.

Due to a very successful 2020 and start to 2021, with some very impressive new business wins, they are looking to grow their teams once again and have brand new opportunities within each of their specialist teams.



In order to be considered you will ideally hold a PhD or a minimum of a life science degree, along with at least 2 years’ experience as a medical writer gained within a reputable medcomms agency. For the more senior roles, leadership and mentoring experience is essential to your application as you will be responsible for several line reports.

On offer is an excellent salary and benefits package that includes bonus and pension, flexible and fully remote working, superb progression plus a great working environment.

If you would like to hear more about this or similar medical writer opportunities then please do get in touch on 07713358675 or email me at louise.breen@clrrecruitment.co.uk

Medical writer, senior medical writer, experienced medical writer, medical writing, medical education, medical communications, team leader, ETL, scientific lead, scientific director, London , home based, north west, Cheshire, Oxford, Berkshire, medical writer, principal medical writer