Our client is a unique, entrepreneurial, independently owned agency with a pioneering approach to digital marketing in health. This is an agency that takes a strategic as opposed to project based view in this fast moving space. They are transforming the way HCPs communicate and engage online. The agency has flawless in-house capability in account and project management, content, design and development- with all their work underpinned by a talented strategy team. This innovative agency delves into behaviours and beliefs. They create compelling content and strategic frameworks that call to action and make measurable impact to drive change.

This makes this a rewarding and exciting proposition- added to the agency’s unique approach to digital communications in health. With robust in-house experience in some of the biggest consumer brands- my client applies impactful learnings from consumer marketing, compliantly to healthcare brands.

This has resulted in pharma clients doing some of their most innovative work with this agency. This has led to continued organic growth and opportunity to work on multiple brands with the same clients. My client is therefore looking for healthcare communications agency experience- but ideally with the ability to flex to short and snappy copy ranging from social media to webinars and emails- as well as the meatier content such as slide decks and presentations.

If you are an experienced medical or senior medical writer at a healthcare advertising, digital or medical education agency looking for that magic in your next move – this could be the role for you.

