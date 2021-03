Brilliant opportunity within a Global Healthcare Advertising agency for a talented Art Director / Senior Art Director to join a highly awarded and creative team with offices based in Central London. Flexible working including remote working full time is also a possibility for this opening.

You will be able to show considerable experience of art direction within Healthcare Advertising including being able coming up with award winning conceptual ideas. This is a fantastic opportunity to make a HUGE IMPACT within healthcare advertising and really make a name for yourself. The career progression opportunities within the role are endless and you will have the scope to take the team to the next level!!! An extremely generous remuneration package is on offer to the successful Art Director / Senior Art Director so please get in touch for full details and to see a job description.

For more information on this please contact Chris French on 07713358677 or chris.french@clrrecruitment.co.uk

